Earnings results for Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Chunghwa Telecom last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Chunghwa Telecom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Dividend Strength: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chunghwa Telecom does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 79.86%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Chunghwa Telecom will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.03% next year. This indicates that Chunghwa Telecom will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

In the past three months, Chunghwa Telecom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Chunghwa Telecom is held by insiders. Only 2.77% of the stock of Chunghwa Telecom is held by institutions.

Earnings for Chunghwa Telecom are expected to remain at $1.52 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 28.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 28.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. Chunghwa Telecom has a PEG Ratio of 18.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chunghwa Telecom has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

