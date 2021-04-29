Earnings results for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Church & Dwight last announced its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Church & Dwight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.64%. The high price target for CHD is $185.00 and the low price target for CHD is $73.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Church & Dwight has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.13, Church & Dwight has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $84.40. Church & Dwight has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Church & Dwight has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Church & Dwight is 40.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Church & Dwight will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.22% next year. This indicates that Church & Dwight will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

In the past three months, Church & Dwight insiders have sold 388.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $481,560.00 in company stock and sold $2,352,204.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Church & Dwight is held by insiders. 79.40% of the stock of Church & Dwight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD



Earnings for Church & Dwight are expected to grow by 7.80% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Church & Dwight is 27.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Church & Dwight is 27.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.85. Church & Dwight has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Church & Dwight has a P/B Ratio of 7.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here