Earnings results for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Cirrus Logic last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2. Cirrus Logic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.06%. The high price target for CRUS is $115.00 and the low price target for CRUS is $80.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cirrus Logic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.50, Cirrus Logic has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $86.09. Cirrus Logic has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Cirrus Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

In the past three months, Cirrus Logic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $143,001.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by insiders. 84.24% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS



Earnings for Cirrus Logic are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $3.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 33.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 33.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Cirrus Logic has a PEG Ratio of 3.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cirrus Logic has a P/B Ratio of 4.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

