Earnings results for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Analyst Opinion on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $160.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.66%. The high price target for CTXS is $205.00 and the low price target for CTXS is $109.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Citrix Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $160.20, Citrix Systems has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $138.51. Citrix Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citrix Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citrix Systems is 35.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citrix Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.91% next year. This indicates that Citrix Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

In the past three months, Citrix Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,320,702.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of Citrix Systems is held by insiders. 87.97% of the stock of Citrix Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS



Earnings for Citrix Systems are expected to grow by 7.89% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Citrix Systems is 29.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Citrix Systems is 29.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Citrix Systems has a PEG Ratio of 3.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Citrix Systems has a P/B Ratio of 21.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

