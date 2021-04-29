Earnings results for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Clarivate last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business earned $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. Its revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Clarivate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clarivate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.18%. The high price target for CLVT is $36.00 and the low price target for CLVT is $28.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clarivate has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.33, Clarivate has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $26.74. Clarivate has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate does not currently pay a dividend. Clarivate does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

In the past three months, Clarivate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

