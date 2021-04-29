Earnings results for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

CMS Energy last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. CMS Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CMS Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.49%. The high price target for CMS is $75.00 and the low price target for CMS is $61.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CMS Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.25, CMS Energy has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $63.05. CMS Energy has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CMS Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CMS Energy is 69.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CMS Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.05% next year. This indicates that CMS Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

In the past three months, CMS Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $172,202.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by insiders. 90.24% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS



Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 6.74% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. CMS Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CMS Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here