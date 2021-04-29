Earnings results for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Columbia Sportswear last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.3. Columbia Sportswear has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Sportswear in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.04%. The high price target for COLM is $130.00 and the low price target for COLM is $72.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbia Sportswear has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.89, Columbia Sportswear has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $112.70. Columbia Sportswear has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Columbia Sportswear has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 22.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Sportswear will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.01% next year. This indicates that Columbia Sportswear will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

In the past three months, Columbia Sportswear insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,086,760.00 in company stock. 41.15% of the stock of Columbia Sportswear is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.64% of the stock of Columbia Sportswear is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM



Earnings for Columbia Sportswear are expected to grow by 176.98% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 61.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Columbia Sportswear is 61.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.08. Columbia Sportswear has a PEG Ratio of 8.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Columbia Sportswear has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

