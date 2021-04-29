Earnings results for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Cousins Properties last announced its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Cousins Properties has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Cousins Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.08%. The high price target for CUZ is $42.00 and the low price target for CUZ is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cousins Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Cousins Properties has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $36.51. Cousins Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cousins Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cousins Properties is 42.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cousins Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.97% next year. This indicates that Cousins Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

In the past three months, Cousins Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,609,562.00 in company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Cousins Properties is held by insiders. 96.51% of the stock of Cousins Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ



Earnings for Cousins Properties are expected to grow by 0.71% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Cousins Properties is 15.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Cousins Properties is 15.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Cousins Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cousins Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

