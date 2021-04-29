Earnings results for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $9.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.66.

Credit Acceptance last announced its earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance has generated $34.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Credit Acceptance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credit Acceptance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $355.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.68%. The high price target for CACC is $450.00 and the low price target for CACC is $240.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. Credit Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

In the past three months, Credit Acceptance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by insiders. 71.41% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC



Earnings for Credit Acceptance are expected to decrease by -9.82% in the coming year, from $36.24 to $32.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 17.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 17.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Credit Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 3.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

