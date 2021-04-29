Earnings results for DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

DaVita last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. DaVita has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DaVita in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.88%. The high price target for DVA is $150.00 and the low price target for DVA is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DaVita has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.50, DaVita has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $113.31. DaVita has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita does not currently pay a dividend. DaVita does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

In the past three months, DaVita insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,746.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of DaVita is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of DaVita is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DaVita (NYSE:DVA



Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $7.50 to $8.26 per share. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 16.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. DaVita has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. DaVita has a P/B Ratio of 6.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

