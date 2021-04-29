Earnings results for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

DexCom last released its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business earned $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.9. DexCom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. DexCom will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DexCom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $442.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.99%. The high price target for DXCM is $500.00 and the low price target for DXCM is $350.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom does not currently pay a dividend. DexCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

In the past three months, DexCom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,396,809.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of DexCom is held by insiders. 94.06% of the stock of DexCom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM



Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 7.82% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 175.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 175.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. DexCom has a PEG Ratio of 6.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DexCom has a P/B Ratio of 44.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

