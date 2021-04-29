Earnings results for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

Digital Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.36. Digital Realty Trust has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.8. Digital Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Digital Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digital Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $164.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.95%. The high price target for DLR is $186.00 and the low price target for DLR is $145.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Digital Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $164.75, Digital Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $147.17. Digital Realty Trust has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Digital Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Digital Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Digital Realty Trust is 69.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Digital Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.17% next year. This indicates that Digital Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Digital Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,488,629.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Digital Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.10% of the stock of Digital Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Digital Realty Trust are expected to grow by 6.36% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $6.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Digital Realty Trust is 59.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Digital Realty Trust is 59.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Digital Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Digital Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

