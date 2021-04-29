Earnings results for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.07.

Domino’s Pizza last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.33. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Domino’s Pizza has generated $9.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6. Domino’s Pizza has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $422.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.60%. The high price target for DPZ is $475.00 and the low price target for DPZ is $360.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Domino’s Pizza has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $422.52, Domino’s Pizza has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $403.95. Domino’s Pizza has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Domino’s Pizza has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 39.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Domino’s Pizza will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.38% next year. This indicates that Domino’s Pizza will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

In the past three months, Domino’s Pizza insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.74% of the stock of Domino’s Pizza is held by insiders. 88.81% of the stock of Domino’s Pizza is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ



Earnings for Domino’s Pizza are expected to grow by 2.98% in the coming year, from $12.43 to $12.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 34.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 34.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. Domino’s Pizza has a PEG Ratio of 2.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

