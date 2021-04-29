Earnings results for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.03.

Eastman Chemical last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Its revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Eastman Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.69%. The high price target for EMN is $130.00 and the low price target for EMN is $60.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eastman Chemical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.64, Eastman Chemical has a forecasted downside of 19.7% from its current price of $115.36. Eastman Chemical has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eastman Chemical has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eastman Chemical is 38.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eastman Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.02% next year. This indicates that Eastman Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

In the past three months, Eastman Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,656,550.00 in company stock. Only 1.66% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by insiders. 84.43% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN



Earnings for Eastman Chemical are expected to grow by 22.43% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $7.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 33.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 33.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.16. Eastman Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 3.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eastman Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

