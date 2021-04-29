Earnings results for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Equinor ASA last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. Equinor ASA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Equinor ASA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Equinor ASA.

Dividend Strength: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinor ASA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equinor ASA is 20.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equinor ASA will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.46% next year. This indicates that Equinor ASA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

In the past three months, Equinor ASA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.86% of the stock of Equinor ASA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR



Earnings for Equinor ASA are expected to grow by 89.04% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinor ASA is -20.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equinor ASA is -20.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equinor ASA has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equinor ASA has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here