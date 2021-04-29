Earnings results for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Erie Indemnity last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company earned $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Erie Indemnity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Erie Indemnity.

Dividend Strength: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Erie Indemnity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Erie Indemnity is 68.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Erie Indemnity will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.65% next year. This indicates that Erie Indemnity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

In the past three months, Erie Indemnity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.77% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.03% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE



Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 6.55% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 39.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 39.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Erie Indemnity has a P/B Ratio of 8.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here