Earnings results for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Euronet Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Its revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.3. Euronet Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $159.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.20%. The high price target for EEFT is $225.00 and the low price target for EEFT is $122.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Euronet Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $159.20, Euronet Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $152.78. Euronet Worldwide has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Euronet Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

In the past three months, Euronet Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by insiders. 92.94% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT



Earnings for Euronet Worldwide are expected to grow by 138.18% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $5.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is 288.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is 288.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Euronet Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 5.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

