Earnings results for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Exponent last released its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.6. Exponent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exponent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.99%. The high price target for EXPO is $94.00 and the low price target for EXPO is $94.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exponent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.00, Exponent has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $96.90. Exponent has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Exponent has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Exponent is 52.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Exponent will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.38% next year. This indicates that Exponent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

In the past three months, Exponent insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $290,950.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Exponent is held by insiders. 90.31% of the stock of Exponent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO



Earnings for Exponent are expected to grow by 14.08% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Exponent is 64.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Exponent is 64.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.29. Exponent has a P/B Ratio of 14.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

