Earnings results for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

First Solar last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. First Solar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Solar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.92%. The high price target for FSLR is $141.00 and the low price target for FSLR is $50.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Solar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.18, First Solar has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $88.70. First Solar has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar does not currently pay a dividend. First Solar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

In the past three months, First Solar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,069,548.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of First Solar is held by insiders. 67.70% of the stock of First Solar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR



Earnings for First Solar are expected to decrease by -9.90% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $3.55 per share. The P/E ratio of First Solar is 42.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of First Solar is 42.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.01. First Solar has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Solar has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

