Earnings results for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Five9 last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Five9 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five9 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $189.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.55%. The high price target for FIVN is $220.00 and the low price target for FIVN is $102.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Five9 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $189.47, Five9 has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $179.50. Five9 has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 does not currently pay a dividend. Five9 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

In the past three months, Five9 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,549,594.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Five9 is held by insiders. 97.93% of the stock of Five9 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)



Earnings for Five9 are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Five9 is -338.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Five9 is -338.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Five9 has a P/B Ratio of 55.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

