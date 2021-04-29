Earnings results for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Fomento Económico Mexicano last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.7. Fomento Económico Mexicano has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fomento Económico Mexicano in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.78%. The high price target for FMX is $200.00 and the low price target for FMX is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fomento Económico Mexicano has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.50, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a forecasted upside of 40.8% from its current price of $79.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fomento Económico Mexicano does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 48.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fomento Económico Mexicano will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.60% next year. This indicates that Fomento Económico Mexicano will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Fomento Económico Mexicano insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.07% of the stock of Fomento Económico Mexicano is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fomento Económico Mexicano are expected to grow by 106.15% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 80.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Fomento Económico Mexicano is 80.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a PEG Ratio of 5.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

