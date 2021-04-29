Earnings results for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Fortive last released its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Fortive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.98%. The high price target for FTV is $89.00 and the low price target for FTV is $67.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.92, Fortive has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $74.23. Fortive has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortive is 8.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortive will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.86% next year. This indicates that Fortive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

In the past three months, Fortive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,739,984.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Fortive is held by insiders. 84.71% of the stock of Fortive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortive (NYSE:FTV



Earnings for Fortive are expected to decrease by -20.54% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $2.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 48.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 48.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Fortive has a PEG Ratio of 5.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortive has a P/B Ratio of 3.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

