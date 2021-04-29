Earnings results for Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Fortune Brands Home & Security last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Fortune Brands Home & Security has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.10%. The high price target for FBHS is $107.00 and the low price target for FBHS is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.19, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $103.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortune Brands Home & Security has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 28.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.76% next year. This indicates that Fortune Brands Home & Security will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

In the past three months, Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $299,981.00 in company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security is held by insiders. 86.55% of the stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS



Earnings for Fortune Brands Home & Security are expected to grow by 16.59% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 29.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 29.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a P/B Ratio of 5.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here