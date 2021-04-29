Earnings results for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdlings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Generac last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac has generated $5.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.1. Generac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Generac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $322.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.06%. The high price target for GNRC is $400.00 and the low price target for GNRC is $202.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Generac has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $322.67, Generac has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $316.16. Generac has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Generac does not currently pay a dividend. Generac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Generac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,322,515.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Generac is held by insiders. 90.44% of the stock of Generac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Generac are expected to grow by 16.46% in the coming year, from $6.32 to $7.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Generac is 68.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Generac is 68.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Generac has a PEG Ratio of 5.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Generac has a P/B Ratio of 19.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

