Earnings results for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Intercontinental Exchange last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Its revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intercontinental Exchange has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Intercontinental Exchange has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Intercontinental Exchange will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Exchange in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.27%. The high price target for ICE is $136.00 and the low price target for ICE is $101.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intercontinental Exchange has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.58, Intercontinental Exchange has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $119.07. Intercontinental Exchange has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intercontinental Exchange has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 34.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intercontinental Exchange will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.44% next year. This indicates that Intercontinental Exchange will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

In the past three months, Intercontinental Exchange insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,858,653.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Intercontinental Exchange is held by insiders. 87.42% of the stock of Intercontinental Exchange is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE



Earnings for Intercontinental Exchange are expected to grow by 7.85% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 32.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 32.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Intercontinental Exchange has a PEG Ratio of 2.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intercontinental Exchange has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

