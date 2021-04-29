Earnings results for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Janus Henderson Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Its revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Janus Henderson Group has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.3. Janus Henderson Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Janus Henderson Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.09%. The high price target for JHG is $32.00 and the low price target for JHG is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Janus Henderson Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 58.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Janus Henderson Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.60% next year. This indicates that Janus Henderson Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

In the past three months, Janus Henderson Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by insiders. 77.17% of the stock of Janus Henderson Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG



Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to grow by 12.36% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 77.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Janus Henderson Group is 77.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Janus Henderson Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Janus Henderson Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

