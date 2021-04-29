Earnings results for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

KBR last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Its revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year. KBR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KBR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.36%. The high price target for KBR is $45.00 and the low price target for KBR is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KBR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.08, KBR has a forecasted downside of 8.4% from its current price of $40.46. KBR has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KBR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KBR is 26.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KBR will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.36% next year. This indicates that KBR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

In the past three months, KBR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $140,752.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of KBR is held by insiders. 98.24% of the stock of KBR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KBR (NYSE:KBR



Earnings for KBR are expected to grow by 20.47% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of KBR is -161.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KBR is -161.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KBR has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

