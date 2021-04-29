Earnings results for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.43.

Kemper last released its quarterly earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Kemper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kemper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.00%. The high price target for KMPR is $95.00 and the low price target for KMPR is $95.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, Kemper has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $81.90. Kemper has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kemper has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kemper is 19.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kemper will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.10% next year. This indicates that Kemper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

In the past three months, Kemper insiders have sold 117.04% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $178,240.00 in company stock and sold $386,850.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Kemper is held by insiders. 70.78% of the stock of Kemper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR



Earnings for Kemper are expected to decrease by -5.08% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $6.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Kemper is 12.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Kemper is 12.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Kemper has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here