Earnings results for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Its revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Keurig Dr Pepper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Keurig Dr Pepper will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.40%. The high price target for KDP is $40.00 and the low price target for KDP is $30.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Keurig Dr Pepper has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.36, Keurig Dr Pepper has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $35.21. Keurig Dr Pepper has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 49.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Keurig Dr Pepper will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.50% next year. This indicates that Keurig Dr Pepper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

In the past three months, Keurig Dr Pepper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Keurig Dr Pepper is held by insiders. 37.85% of the stock of Keurig Dr Pepper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP



Earnings for Keurig Dr Pepper are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 38.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper is 38.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.85. Keurig Dr Pepper has a PEG Ratio of 3.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Keurig Dr Pepper has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here