Earnings results for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Kimco Realty last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Kimco Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.19%. The high price target for KIM is $22.00 and the low price target for KIM is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kimco Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.46, Kimco Realty has a forecasted downside of 21.2% from its current price of $20.89. Kimco Realty has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimco Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimco Realty is 46.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimco Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.97% next year. This indicates that Kimco Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

In the past three months, Kimco Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Kimco Realty is held by insiders. 83.04% of the stock of Kimco Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM



Earnings for Kimco Realty are expected to grow by 8.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimco Realty is 10.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Kimco Realty is 10.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Kimco Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

