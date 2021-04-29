Earnings results for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.4699999999999998.

KLA last released its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has generated $10.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. KLA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. KLA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KLA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $299.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.80%. The high price target for KLAC is $380.00 and the low price target for KLAC is $205.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KLA has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of KLA is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KLA will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.15% next year. This indicates that KLA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

In the past three months, KLA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,658,804.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of KLA is held by insiders. 88.67% of the stock of KLA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC



Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 5.49% in the coming year, from $12.57 to $13.26 per share. The P/E ratio of KLA is 39.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of KLA is 39.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. KLA has a PEG Ratio of 2.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KLA has a P/B Ratio of 18.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

