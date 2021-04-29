Earnings results for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lloyds Banking Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 5.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lloyds Banking Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.79% next year. This indicates that Lloyds Banking Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

In the past three months, Lloyds Banking Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Lloyds Banking Group is held by insiders. Only 1.30% of the stock of Lloyds Banking Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG



Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to grow by 171.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 4.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 4.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

