Earnings results for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.06.

LPL Financial last posted its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial has generated $7.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. LPL Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LPL Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.80%. The high price target for LPLA is $203.00 and the low price target for LPLA is $66.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LPL Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.45, LPL Financial has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $152.62. LPL Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LPL Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LPL Financial is 13.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LPL Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.97% next year. This indicates that LPL Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

In the past three months, LPL Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,912,493.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by insiders. 95.68% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA



Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 6.54% in the coming year, from $6.27 to $6.68 per share. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 25.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 25.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. LPL Financial has a P/B Ratio of 12.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here