Earnings results for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

Mastercard last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Its revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercard has generated $7.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.3. Mastercard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Mastercard will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mastercard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $369.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.56%. The high price target for MA is $450.00 and the low price target for MA is $304.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mastercard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $369.69, Mastercard has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $395.65. Mastercard has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mastercard has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mastercard is 22.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mastercard will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.60% next year. This indicates that Mastercard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

In the past three months, Mastercard insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $186,217,901.00 in company stock. Only 3.79% of the stock of Mastercard is held by insiders. 73.64% of the stock of Mastercard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mastercard (NYSE:MA



Earnings for Mastercard are expected to grow by 29.16% in the coming year, from $6.31 to $8.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Mastercard is 59.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Mastercard is 59.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.29. Mastercard has a PEG Ratio of 2.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mastercard has a P/B Ratio of 67.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

