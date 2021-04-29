Earnings results for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

McDonald’s last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company earned $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. McDonald’s has generated $7.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. McDonald’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. McDonald’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McDonald’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $239.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.06%. The high price target for MCD is $266.00 and the low price target for MCD is $208.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McDonald’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $239.52, McDonald’s has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $232.41. McDonald’s has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McDonald’s has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of McDonald’s is 65.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McDonald’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.47% next year. This indicates that McDonald’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

In the past three months, McDonald’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of McDonald’s is held by insiders. 66.25% of the stock of McDonald’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD



Earnings for McDonald’s are expected to grow by 34.09% in the coming year, from $6.16 to $8.26 per share. The P/E ratio of McDonald’s is 35.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of McDonald’s is 35.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.55. McDonald’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

