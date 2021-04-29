Earnings results for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Merck & Co., Inc. last announced its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has generated $5.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Merck & Co., Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Merck & Co., Inc. will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.88%. The high price target for MRK is $105.00 and the low price target for MRK is $88.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Merck & Co., Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.27, Merck & Co., Inc. has a forecasted upside of 24.9% from its current price of $77.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Merck & Co., Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 50.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Merck & Co., Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.83% next year. This indicates that Merck & Co., Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

In the past three months, Merck & Co., Inc. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by insiders. 72.86% of the stock of Merck & Co., Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK



Earnings for Merck & Co., Inc. are expected to grow by 2.88% in the coming year, from $5.90 to $6.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Merck & Co., Inc. is 17.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Merck & Co., Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 7.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

