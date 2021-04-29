Earnings results for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

MicroStrategy last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,673.5. MicroStrategy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $383.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 43.70%. The high price target for MSTR is $920.00 and the low price target for MSTR is $230.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MicroStrategy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $383.33, MicroStrategy has a forecasted downside of 43.7% from its current price of $680.82. MicroStrategy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

MicroStrategy does not currently pay a dividend. MicroStrategy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MicroStrategy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,827,826.00 in company stock. Only 26.88% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by insiders. 69.81% of the stock of MicroStrategy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is 5,673.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of MicroStrategy is 5,673.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. MicroStrategy has a P/B Ratio of 13.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

