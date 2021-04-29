Earnings results for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

Mohawk Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries has generated $10.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Mohawk Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.75%. The high price target for MHK is $235.00 and the low price target for MHK is $96.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mohawk Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.06, Mohawk Industries has a forecasted downside of 27.8% from its current price of $207.70. Mohawk Industries has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Mohawk Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

In the past three months, Mohawk Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,130,390.00 in company stock. Only 18.50% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by insiders. 74.01% of the stock of Mohawk Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK



Earnings for Mohawk Industries are expected to grow by 27.24% in the coming year, from $8.15 to $10.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 28.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Mohawk Industries is 28.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.08. Mohawk Industries has a PEG Ratio of 2.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mohawk Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

