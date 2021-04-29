Earnings results for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Molson Coors Beverage last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Molson Coors Beverage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molson Coors Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.09%. The high price target for TAP is $62.00 and the low price target for TAP is $31.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. Molson Coors Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

In the past three months, Molson Coors Beverage insiders have sold 1,016.30% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $44,490.00 in company stock and sold $496,643.00 in company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Molson Coors Beverage is held by insiders. 40.00% of the stock of Molson Coors Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP



Earnings for Molson Coors Beverage are expected to decrease by -0.23% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $4.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Molson Coors Beverage is 19.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Molson Coors Beverage is 19.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molson Coors Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

