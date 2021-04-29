Earnings results for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

National Instruments last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Instruments has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. National Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.00%. The high price target for NATI is $50.00 and the low price target for NATI is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National Instruments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.83, National Instruments has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $45.88. National Instruments has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Instruments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Instruments is 82.44%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 113.68% in the coming year. This indicates that National Instruments may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

In the past three months, National Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,276.00 in company stock. Only 1.87% of the stock of National Instruments is held by insiders. 86.09% of the stock of National Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI



Earnings for National Instruments are expected to grow by 13.10% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 30.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of National Instruments is 30.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. National Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 5.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here