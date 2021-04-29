Earnings results for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

NatWest Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2. NatWest Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NatWest Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $175.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2,997.35%. The high price target for NWG is $175.00 and the low price target for NWG is $175.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NatWest Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NatWest Group is 12.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NatWest Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.05% next year. This indicates that NatWest Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

In the past three months, NatWest Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of NatWest Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG



Earnings for NatWest Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 33.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 33.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. NatWest Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

