Earnings results for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Newmont last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Newmont has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Newmont will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newmont in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.83%. The high price target for NEM is $97.00 and the low price target for NEM is $57.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont pays a meaningful dividend of 3.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Newmont has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newmont is 166.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Newmont will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.01% next year. This indicates that Newmont will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

In the past three months, Newmont insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,488,905.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Newmont is held by insiders. 79.18% of the stock of Newmont is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newmont (NYSE:NEM



Earnings for Newmont are expected to grow by 62.11% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Newmont is 20.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Newmont is 20.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.16. Newmont has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

