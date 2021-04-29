Earnings results for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

NIO last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.89. The business earned $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. NIO has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. NIO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. NIO will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.60%. The high price target for NIO is $80.30 and the low price target for NIO is $13.50. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO does not currently pay a dividend. NIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NIO (NYSE:NIO)

In the past three months, NIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of NIO is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of NIO (NYSE:NIO



Earnings for NIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.61) per share. The P/E ratio of NIO is -44.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

