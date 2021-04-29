Earnings results for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Nokia last released its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Nokia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nokia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.95%. The high price target for NOK is $6.00 and the low price target for NOK is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nokia has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Nokia has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $4.20. Nokia has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia does not currently pay a dividend. Nokia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

In the past three months, Nokia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.21% of the stock of Nokia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nokia (NYSE:NOK



Earnings for Nokia are expected to decrease by -15.38% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Nokia is 28.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Nokia is 28.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.05. Nokia has a PEG Ratio of 12.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nokia has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

