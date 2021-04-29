Earnings results for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.15.

Northrop Grumman last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company earned $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has generated $21.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Northrop Grumman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Northrop Grumman will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $377.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.69%. The high price target for NOC is $447.00 and the low price target for NOC is $331.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northrop Grumman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $377.91, Northrop Grumman has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $338.37. Northrop Grumman has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Northrop Grumman pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Northrop Grumman has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Northrop Grumman is 27.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Northrop Grumman will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.17% next year. This indicates that Northrop Grumman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Northrop Grumman insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,294,598.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Northrop Grumman is held by insiders. 82.65% of the stock of Northrop Grumman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Northrop Grumman are expected to grow by 5.63% in the coming year, from $22.72 to $24.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Northrop Grumman is 23.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.70. Northrop Grumman has a P/B Ratio of 6.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

