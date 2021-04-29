Earnings results for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

NovoCure last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company earned $144 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. NovoCure has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.6. NovoCure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NovoCure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $170.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.84%. The high price target for NVCR is $250.00 and the low price target for NVCR is $78.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NovoCure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $170.89, NovoCure has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $205.50. NovoCure has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure does not currently pay a dividend. NovoCure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

In the past three months, NovoCure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $41,906,260.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of NovoCure is held by insiders. 71.09% of the stock of NovoCure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR



Earnings for NovoCure are expected to grow by 86.96% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is 1,081.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of NovoCure is 1,081.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. NovoCure has a P/B Ratio of 93.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here