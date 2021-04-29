Earnings results for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

nVent Electric last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company earned $521 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year. nVent Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nVent Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.79%. The high price target for NVT is $39.00 and the low price target for NVT is $30.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

nVent Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.40, nVent Electric has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $30.34. nVent Electric has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. nVent Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of nVent Electric is 39.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, nVent Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.42% next year. This indicates that nVent Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

In the past three months, nVent Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.79% of the stock of nVent Electric is held by insiders. 85.88% of the stock of nVent Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT



Earnings for nVent Electric are expected to grow by 13.42% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is -104.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of nVent Electric is -104.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. nVent Electric has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here