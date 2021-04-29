Earnings results for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Omnicell last released its earnings data on January 31st, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm earned $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.8. Omnicell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omnicell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.60%. The high price target for OMCL is $155.00 and the low price target for OMCL is $84.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Omnicell has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.83, Omnicell has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $142.49. Omnicell has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell does not currently pay a dividend. Omnicell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

In the past three months, Omnicell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.63% of the stock of Omnicell is held by insiders. 99.24% of the stock of Omnicell is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL



Earnings for Omnicell are expected to grow by 29.24% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Omnicell is 163.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Omnicell is 163.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Omnicell has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omnicell has a P/B Ratio of 7.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

