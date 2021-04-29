Earnings results for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Biosciences of California has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Pacific Biosciences of California has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.35%. The high price target for PACB is $62.00 and the low price target for PACB is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pacific Biosciences of California has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.50, Pacific Biosciences of California has a forecasted upside of 29.3% from its current price of $33.63. Pacific Biosciences of California has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California does not currently pay a dividend. Pacific Biosciences of California does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

In the past three months, Pacific Biosciences of California insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,809,462.00 in company stock. Only 11.60% of the stock of Pacific Biosciences of California is held by insiders. 84.85% of the stock of Pacific Biosciences of California is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB



The P/E ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California is -120.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California is -120.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California has a P/B Ratio of 93.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here