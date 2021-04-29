Earnings results for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.92.

Parker-Hannifin last released its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Its revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has generated $10.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Parker-Hannifin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Parker-Hannifin will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $317.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.34%. The high price target for PH is $355.00 and the low price target for PH is $229.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Parker-Hannifin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $317.85, Parker-Hannifin has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $318.94. Parker-Hannifin has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Parker-Hannifin has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Parker-Hannifin is 32.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Parker-Hannifin will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.36% next year. This indicates that Parker-Hannifin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

In the past three months, Parker-Hannifin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,662,967.00 in company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Parker-Hannifin is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of Parker-Hannifin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Parker-Hannifin are expected to grow by 16.81% in the coming year, from $12.37 to $14.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Parker-Hannifin is 34.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Parker-Hannifin is 34.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. Parker-Hannifin has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Parker-Hannifin has a P/B Ratio of 6.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

